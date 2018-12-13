Hate crime suspect arrested after attacking woman on Queens train, NYPD says

The man pushed the woman to the floor, causing her spine to fracture, police said.

A man was arrested Thursday after he attacked a woman on a Queens train because of her perceived sexual orientation, police said.

Allasheed Allah punched the 20-year-old woman in the back of her head and pushed her onto the floor, causing her spine to fracture, on a train approaching the Forest Hills/71st Avenue station on Nov. 30 at about 5 p.m., cops said.

He had used an anti-gay slur after he saw another woman kiss her cheek, according to police.

The woman was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center and treated for the spinal injury.

Allah was charged with a hate crime assault and aggravated harassment.