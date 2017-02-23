Subway performers beat up man on Brooklyn A train, NYPD says

The victim suffered lacerations to his cheek and forehead, police said.

A man was beat up by performers on an A Train in East New York on Wednesday, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images for WE Day / Frederick M. Brown

A group of subway performers attacked a 40-year-old man on an A train in East New York, police said Thursday.

The performers, all in their 20s, first got onto the train at about 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, telling people to move out of the way and asking for money.

One of them got into an argument with the victim, eventually punching him. That’s when the suspect’s friends joined in, pummeling the man as a group.

The suspects got off the train at the Euclid Avenue station and ran to the street.

