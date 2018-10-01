Police on Monday were investigating the vandalization of an Upper East Side sukkah over the weekend as a hate crime.

The words "Free Gaza" were spray-painted in black across the sukkah, which was set up inside Carl Schurz Park, police said. Carl Schurz Park is also home to Gracie Mansion.

A passer-by called 911 to report the crime after seeing it at about midnight on Sunday.

The Chabad Upper East Side reposted photos of the vandalized sukkah on Facebook. The sukkah is used during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which celebrates the harvest.