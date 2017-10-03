You won’t find a cooler New York neighborhood than Sunset Park, according to Lonely Planet.

The British-based travel guide named the Brooklyn neighborhood one of the 10 U.S. neighborhoods you need to visit Tuesday. The guide touted the booming art and commercial scene in Industry City as well as the community’s diversity as major attractions for tourists from around the world.

“On the east side stands Brooklyn’s Chinatown, with its rows of restaurants, bubble tea shops and boutiques. The west is home to a large Latin American community and plenty of friendly bars, not to mention the historic Melody Lanes bowling alley,” it wrote.

Other neighborhoods that made the list include Avondale in Chicago, Frelard in Seattle and Capitol Riverfront and Yards Park in Washington, D.C.

Lonely Planet also dubbed Sunset Park one of the “World’s Coolest Neighbourhoods to Visit Right Now,” back in August.

This isn’t the first time Loney Planet highlighted the outer boroughs. Two years ago, it named Queens as the top destination to visit in the United States.