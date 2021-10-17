Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police arrested a Brooklyn woman on felony hate crime charges Sunday who they believe tried to torch a local yeshiva last week.

Sharee Jones, 39, of Flatbush Avenue was charged with reckless endangerment as a hate crime and arson for allegedly attempting to set fire to the nearby Yeshiva of Flatbush Joel Braverman High School on Avenue J on Oct. 15, according to the authorities.

Security cameras captured a woman pouring gasoline from a red jerry can on the sidewalk outside the Jewish educational facility just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, and she allegedly lit the gas trail on fire and fled the scene.

WANTED for AN Arson in front of 1609 Avenue J (Yeshiva of Flatbush) . #Brooklyn @NYPD70pct on 10/14/21 @ 7:27 PM an unidentified female poured gasoline in front of the Yeshiva and lit it on fire Reward up to $3500Seen them? Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/xiqmmnajgy — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 15, 2021

A quick-thinking school security guard extinguished the flames and there were no reports of injuries, but police published the footage on social media to try and capture the arsonist.

Cops arrested her at her Flatbush home on 9:10 a.m. on Oct. 17, according to a police spokesman.