Bigoted brute hurls slurs, punches Asian man in Lower East Side hate crime: NYPD | amNewYork

Hate crimes detectives are now investigating yet another bigoted beating of an Asian man in New York City — this time, on the Lower East Side on Saturday morning.

Cops said the 66-year-old victim was attacked by a bigoted brute in front of 196 Allen St., just off of Houston Street, at about 8:55 a.m. on March 20.

Police reported that the suspect approached the victim and began yelling at him before punching the man multiple times about the face. Authorities said the victim did not know his attacker.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the victim, who speaks little English, had heard his attacker utter the word “Chinese” multiple times before the assault.

Following the attack, cops said, the bigot fled on foot southbound along Allen Street before turning eastbound along Stanton Street.

Officers from the 7th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. The victim suffered swelling and bruising to the left side of his face, but police said he refused medical attention at the scene.

Within hours, the NYPD assigned the case to its Hate Crimes Task Force, which has been all too busy investigating a surge in bias crimes against Asian New Yorkers over the past year. The assault also occurred just days after eight people, including six Asian woman, were shot to death in a mass shooting near Atlanta, Georgia — a crime that many believe was motivated by hate.

Hundreds of New Yorkers have participated in vigils in recent days for the Atlanta shooting victims and in solidarity with the Asian community, seeking justice and an end to hate crimes. The most recent vigil occurred Friday night in Union Square — just hours before the March 20 attack.

Later on Saturday afternoon, the NYPD released images of the suspect involved in the morning assault. He’s described as a man with a light complexion between 30 and 40 years of age, standing between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

Cops said the brute wore a black skull cap, a brown jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and brown sneakers while carrying both a white blanket and a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the hate crime can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.