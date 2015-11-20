Suspect burglarized Bronx church on Vyse Avenue, NYPD says

The suspect made off with $60, a bass guitar and two heaters, cops say.

Cops are looking for a man who broke into and burglarized a Bronx church.

The NYPD says a man broke a gate that was guarding a basement window of a Pentecostal church, located at 1701 Vyse Ave., at 5 a.m. on Monday. The suspect then made off with $60, a bass guitar and two heaters, cops say.

No one was injured in the alleged burglary.

The suspect is believed to be between 5-feet-9-inches and 5-feet-11-inches tall, police say.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.