Suspect punched woman in the face at Pioneer Supermarket in the Bronx, police say

Police say they’re looking for a man who punched a woman in the face at a Bronx supermarket.

The NYPD says a suspect punched a 45-year-old woman during a verbal dispute at Pioneer Supermarket at 2400 Ryer Ave. in Fordham Heights on Oct. 29 at 3 p.m.

Authorities say the victim suffered a laceration to her forehead and was treated at St. Barnabas Hospital.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-9 with a muscular build, and he is believed to be 30-45 years old, police say.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.