Suspect sought for attacking and sexually assaulting woman in Brooklyn

Cops are looking for a creep who attacked and sexually assaulted a woman in Brooklyn on Thursday.

According to police, at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 2, a 22-year-old woman was approached by an unknown man near Herkimer Street and Saratoga Avenue. The man proceeded to punch the woman multiple times in the face, push her to the ground and strangled her before sexually assaulting her.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot to parts unknown. The victim was taken to Interfaith Medical Center by private means in stable condition.

The suspect is described by police as a man with a heavy build and dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a yellow vest, a black hooded sweater, and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.