Two people injured in separate Brooklyn shootings in the same night: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A pair of shootings left two people injured in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

At 5:49 p.m. on June 6, officers from the 81st Precinct responded to a call of a man shot behind 700 Quincy St. Upon their arrival, cops found a 35-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his side and stomach.

Paramedics took the victim to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Later that night, at 9:30 p.m., cops from the 67th Precinct responded to a call of a shooting in a fourth floor at the Prospect Lefferts Garden condo building, located at 123 Linden Blvd. Upon their arrival, officers found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his stomach. The teen was reportedly at a prom party at the time of the shooting, and police say that two suspects fled the scene down Linden Blvd.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

“They ended up slashing security back in 2021. There is all types of madness that has happened in here since I moved here in 2021,” a building resident told amNewYork Metro.

No arrests have been made in either case. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-Tips, All tips will remain confidential.