Suspect still sought in three-month old bias attack

Police are still looking for a man who allegedly attacked a 39-year-old man and his partner on the subway three months ago.

The suspect made derogatory statements at the men and asked if they were gay, police said, on the West 4th Street Washington Square station on March 2. He then allegedly punched the man, breaking his nose, and fled at about 12:30 a.m.

The victim was also treated for a fractured orbital bone at Lenox Hill Hospital.

Police released a sketch of the suspect, described as white male between 25 and 30 years old, 5-foot-8″ and 170 pounds.