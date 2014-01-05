Suspected train thief caught on camera

Police are searching for a suspected “lush worker” who pickpocketed a sleeping train rider in Brooklyn last month.

A 23-year-old Brooklyn man told police his pockets were slashed open while he was asleep on a downtown No. 4 train around 3 a.m. on Dec. 8. The victim boarded on 101st Street and woke up at the Borough Hall stop without his Samsung Galaxy cellphone and his wallet, which contained about $50. The robbery was not a clean getaway — the phone had an app that took a photograph of the suspect when he tried to use the device.