Suspects beat and rob man at gunpoint in Queens subway station

Cops are looking for a pair of crooks who robbed a man at a Queens subway station.

According to police, at 8 p.m. on June 8 a 63-year-old man was leaving the 75th Avenue subway station in Forest Hills. As he was leaving, the victim was approached by two unknown men, who pulled out a firearm.

The suspects struck the victim in the head multiple times with the gun and then took the victim’s watch, jewelry, and approximately $1,000 dollars. The suspects then fled the station on foot.

The victim suffered lacerations to his head and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens in stable condition.

The NYPD released a photo and video of one of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.