Queens handyman accused of killing Orsolya Gaal allegedly had two-year affair with her, cops say

Authorities say that Bonola, who had been a handyman for the family over the last two years, had been having an on-again-off-again affair with Gaal over that same period of time before Gaal called it off for good earlier in April.

Essig said police believe Gaal arrived home at 72-24 Juno St. after a night out at around 12:10 a.m. on April 16 before Bonola came over around 12:30 a.m. Essig said the pair then got into a heated argument in the basement before Bonola allegedly stabbed and killed her.

Police recovered a knife found in the basement, which is believed to be the murder weapon, according to authorities. The knife was consistent with other knives found throughout the house.

Bonola is believed to have stuffed Gaal into a hockey bag that belonged to one of her sons and dragged her to the intersection at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and the Jackie Robinson Parkway near Forest Park, where her body was discovered a little after 8 a.m. in April 16.

Police on the scene discovered a blood trail that brought them multiple blocks away, to Gaal’s Juno Street home.

It is believed Bonola stabbed Gaal at least 60 times, and a public affairs spokesperson from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told QNS that the medical examiner determined the cause of death as sharp force injuries to Gaal’s neck.

Detectives found Bonola’s jacket in Forest Park, leading them to believe that Bonola cut through the park as he fled the scene. Detectives also found boots, a T-shirt and bloody bandages at another unspecified location, police said.

Bonola received treatment for wounds to his hands at a hospital later on April 16, according to authorities.

According to the police, Bonola allegedly used Gaal’s phone to message her husband and blame the perpetrators of a previous burglary at the house for her murder.

“We were able to quickly get this killer off the streets,” Essig said.

