A man has drawn swastikas and penises on apartment doors in at least five buildings in downtown Manhattan over the past month, police said.

The latest reported incident happened on Dec. 23 at about 10:50 p.m. inside a building on West 23rd Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, in Chelsea, police said. The suspect went to the 11th floor of the building, drew male genitals on one door and a swastika on another. He also wrote “Max G was here” on the elevator door, cops said.

The man allegedly vandalized apartment doors in four other buildings: one on West 29th Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, on Dec. 19, another on North Moore and Greenwich streets on Dec. 18, one near Pine and Cedar streets on Dec. 2 and another on Madison Avenue and East 29th Street on Nov. 26, according to police.

Each time, the the same symbols and “Max G was here” were written on doors. In one of the buildings, an upside down cross was also drawn.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect Wednesday night.