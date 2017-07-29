Taxi driver charged after fatally hitting 80-year-old on Upper East Side, NYPD says

A yellow taxi driver is facing charges after he fatally struck an 80-year-old woman as she crossed the street on the Upper East Side Friday evening, police said.
Syed Ullah, 49, of Brooklyn, was charged Saturday morning with failure to yield to a pedestrian, according to police.
Ullah was heading east on 70th Street in his 2014 yellow taxi when he made a left onto Third Avenue and struck Barbara Horn in the crosswalk just before 5:45 p.m., the NYPD said.
Horn, of the Upper East Side, suffered severe trauma to her body and was pronounced dead at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center, police said. She was just a few blocks from her home when she was killed.
Ullah remained at the scene after the crash, police said.