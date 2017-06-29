Teen bicyclist fatally hit after running red light in Manhattan, NYPD says

A 17-year-old bicyclist was killed when he was struck by a box truck after running a red light in Hell’s Kitchen on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Photo Credit: HBO/Jessica Miglio

A 17-year-old bicyclist was killed when he was struck by a box truck after running a red light in Hell’s Kitchen early Thursday morning, police said.

Corbin Carr, of Lenox Hill, was riding north on 10th Avenue when he ran a red light at West 55th Street at about 12:10 a.m., police said. He was hit by a 2004 Isuzu box truck traveling west on 55th Street.

Carr was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 29-year-old driver of the box truck remained at the scene. He is not expected to be charged, police said.