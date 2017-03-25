Teen dies, another injured after fall from Bushwick, Brooklyn building, NYPD says

A 13-year-old was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital, cops said.

A 13-year-old boy is dead and a 15-year-old is in critical condition after they fell from the roof of a building in Bushwick on Friday, police said.

A teenager is dead and another is in critical condition after they fell from a building Friday in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The pair — ages 13 and 15 — were found behind 57 Grove St. in Bushwick shortly after 5:30 p.m., cops said.

They were transported to Kings County Hospital where the 13-year-old, identified as Rame Pierre-Louis, was pronounced dead, police said. The 15-year-old remained in critical condition Friday night.

Police believe the teens had attempted to jump from one rooftop to another and fell about 30 feet.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.