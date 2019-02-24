Police want the public's help in finding two suspects they say shot and killed a 15-year-old in Brooklyn on Friday.

At around 5:44 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an assault inside an apartment on Flatbush Avenue near East 26th Street. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds to the head and torso, police said.

The victim, later identified as Samuel Joseph, was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Here’s another look of the men wanted for the homicide of the 15-year-old boy in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Call 800-577-tips or DM @NYPDTIPS pic.twitter.com/ryMPvsle7V — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 24, 2019

On Saturday, the NYPD released details about two suspects they say are connected to the murder. Police said both are men, aged 18 to 25 years old. One of them was wearing red Adidas sweatpants with white stripes, which can be seen in a surveillance video police released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).