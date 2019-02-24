LATEST PAPER
Police searching for suspects in fatal shooting of Brooklyn teen

Police said the teen had gunshot wounds to the head and torso when they found him in his Brooklyn apartment.

Police released surveillance images of two suspects they say are connected to the murder of 15-year-old Samuel Joseph. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Police want the public's help in finding two suspects they say shot and killed a 15-year-old in Brooklyn on Friday.

At around 5:44 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an assault inside an apartment on Flatbush Avenue near East 26th Street. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds to the head and torso, police said.

The victim, later identified as Samuel Joseph, was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

On Saturday, the NYPD released details about two suspects they say are connected to the murder. Police said both are men, aged 18 to 25 years old. One of them was wearing red Adidas sweatpants with white stripes, which can be seen in a surveillance video police released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

