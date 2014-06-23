Teen girl stabbed near Bronx school in Williamsbridge

She was struck twice, in the back and torso, on 216th Street.

A 14-year-old girl was stabbed near a Bronx middle school Monday afternoon, police said.

The teen, who was not identified, was struck twice, in the back and torso, just before 3 p.m. on 216th Street between Barnes Avenue and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge. Police said she was stabbed after a fight escalated between two groups of girls.

She was taken to Jacobi Hospital Center and was in stable condition, police said. There were no arrests early Monday evening.

This is second stabbing in two weeks involving a Bronx student. Last week 14-year-old Timothy Crump was allegedly stabbed to death by 14-year-old classmate Noel Estevez in front of IS 117 in Mt. Hope. The stabbing followed an alleged monthslong bullying campaign by Crump and several friends against Estevez, who suffered from mental health issues, said friends of Estevez’s family.