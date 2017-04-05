Teen stabbed at John Bowne High School in Queens, NYPD says

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the left side of his body, the FDNY said.

Three young men were charged after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed at John Bowne High School in Queens Tuesday morning, police said.

First responders were called to the high school, located at 63-25 Main St. in Flushing, just before 11 a.m., an FDNY spokeswoman said.

The teen and at least three others were fighting in the hallway of the school when one of the assailants stabbed him with a knife, according to police.

He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition with a minor stab wound to the left side of his body, the FDNY spokeswoman said.

Three males, two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were taken into custody and later charged, police said. One of the 18-year-olds was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance, and the other two were charged with assault, they said. A knife was recovered at the scene.

The city Department of Education said it was working with police in the investigation.

“Safety always comes first, and the NYPD and EMS immediately responded to this troubling incident. We are working closely with the NYPD as they conduct an investigation and will ensure it’s addressed,” the DOE said in an emailed statement.