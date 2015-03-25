Teen who raped 12-year-old girl still on the loose more than a month later

Police are still looking for a teenager who raped a 12-year-old girl in the Bronx, more than a month after …

The girl had just gotten off a bus and was waiting to transfer to another one on Feb. 24 when the teenage suspect grabbed her arm and told her he would kill her if she screamed, police said.

There is now a $12,000 reward: $2,000 for information leading to his arrest and indictment, and another $10,000 for his conviction.

The suspect, described as a being in his early to midteens and about 5-feet-2-inches, first tried to drag her into an apartment building in the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx at about 6:30 p.m. But the door was locked, police said, so he tried with a different building.

When that too was unsuccessful, he pulled the girl into an alley around the corner and raped her.

The girl then was able to get free and fled, while the suspect ran in the opposite direction.