Detectives from Brooklyn South, 69th Precinct and School Safety investigate a double shooting at Avenue J and East 81 Street.

A chaotic scene in Canarsie, Brooklyn, left two teens shot, one arrested and a school on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Avenue J and E. 81 Street just after 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 25. Officers from the 69th Precinct and School Safety Officers arrived on scene to find a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his lower body and right leg.

EMS responded and rushed him to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Another boy, the same age, went by private means to Kings County Hospital.

The terrifying shooting sent a nearby junior high school into a lockdown, sources said. The incident comes a day after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the right leg near South Shore Highway School, making it the second school shooting in 24 hours.

The investigation remains ongoing.

