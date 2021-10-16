The NFL regular season rolls on this weekend, and the top legal online sportsbooks have rolled out a fresh batch of promos, bonuses, and boosts on the games. Despite the first wave of the football season now over, the race to bring in new bettors (and bring back old ones) remains steady. During a weekend filled with baseball, hockey, and football action, there’s plenty of ways to score significant value.

Let’s take a look at the best online sportsbook betting promos for NFL Week 6, offers that include huge bonuses, odds boosts, hoodie giveaways, and more.

The Best Online Sportsbook Betting Promos This Weekend

Whether it’s our exclusive FanDuel offer on Josh Allen to throw for at least one yard, no-brainer odds from operators like DraftKings and WynnBet, or a massive risk-free bet and dozens of boosts from Caesars Sportsbook, there’s a ton of deals worth checking out this weekend. Here are the best the bunch.

Caesars Sportsbook $5,000 Risk-Free First Bet

There’s absolutely no disputing that Caesars Sportsbook has officially arrived as one of the top online sportsbook options. It’s not hard to see why. Creative television ads have introduced bettors to a first-rate app and an industry-best $5,000 risk-free first bet. While bettors are free to deposit and wager as little as $10 without risk, no sportsbook provides the opportunity to go big like Caesars.

Grab the $5,000 risk-free first bet as well as a number of other bonuses that deliver profit boosts, same-game parlays, and free bets.

Barstool Sportsbook $1,000 Risk-Free and Hoodie Offers

Barstool Sportsbook kicks off the betting experience with a $1,000 risk-free first bet, but the app offers more. Check out the creative odds boosts on MLB, NCAAF, and NFL action. Moreover, Barstool Sportsbook is offering exclusive merchandise for those who simply make a bet on designated markets.

On Saturday, those who back Tennessee over Ole Miss will score a hoodie, while those who back teams like the Colts and Chargers Sunday will also have access to free merchandise.

use promo code AMNY1000

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Gives 100-1 on Josh Allen to Throw 1+ Yard

Maybe you saw Josh Allen rip apart the Kansas City defense last Sunday night. If you did, you know why he’s an MVP favorite. In what is our favorite online sports betting promo for NFL Week 6 action, new players at FanDuel can jump in and get 100-1 odds on Allen to throw for at least one yard against the Titans during Monday Night Football. That’s not 100-1 odds on the Bills to win or Allen to throw a touchdown — it’s bet $1, win $100 if Allen throws for at least one yard.

It’s the ultimate no-brainer, and it’s only available right here.

get 100-1 odds on Allen to throw for 1+ yard.

WynnBet Bet $1, win $100 Football Bonus

WynnBet also comes to the party with a no-brainer offer. Deposit $20 into a new account and place a $1 wager on any college football or NFL game this weekend. If at least one score happens in your game, WynnBet will issue a $100 bonus. You may know that college football games don’t end in ties, so a score is required. Meanwhile, no NFL game has ended in a scoreless tie since 1943, so it’s pretty much a lock this bonus will pay.

Use the state-based links above to get started with WynnBet and grab this bonus.

DraftKings Sportsbook 100-1 Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook brings a little bit of optionality to its betting promos this weekend. Bettors can get 100-1 odds on NFL Week 6, MLB playoff action, or NHL games. Simply sign up, make a $5+ first deposit and a $1 wager on any of these sports. Each offer is featured in the app, so simply opt-in via the main menu. Football bettors will cash if 1+ point is scored, baseball bettors will do so if 1+ hit is recorded, and NHL bettors will be paid with 1+ goal.

DraftKings also offers a variety of odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and profit boosts.

get 100-1 odds.