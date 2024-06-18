Thief grabs more than $600K in bling from Midtown jewelry store

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The bold bandit who broke into a high-end Midtown jewelry store last month and stole more than half a million dollars worth of bling remains at large, police said.

According to law enforcement sources, the break-in occurred at Cellini jewelry store, located at 430 Park Ave., on May 29 at around 4:26 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the perp breaking the front door of the store, and then once inside, using a sledgehammer to smash the display cases to grab the luxury loot. In all, police believe he swiped approximately $650,000 in jewelry items.

After completing the daring heist, the blinged-out burglar fled the scene in a black Volkswagen Jetta to parts unknown.

The store was closed when the robbery occurred, and no one was physically injured.

Police on Monday released images of the suspect, who remains at large. He is described as approximately 5 foot, 11 inches tall, and has a dark complexion and medium build. He was last scene wearing a black bucket hat, black and red jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

