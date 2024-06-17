Queens cops rescued over the weekend a litter of puppies who had been stuffed into a bag as a woman tried to sell the animals to passersby, authorities said.

Dramatic bodycam footage released by the department on Monday showed them racing down Beach Channel Drive and Horton Avenue in Far Rockaway at around 7 p.m. on June 15.

Officers from the 101st Precinct cut open the fabric of a pink pushcart to reveal about five puppies piled on one another, some covered in urine and extremely overheated.

“These dogs are so hot,” an officer was heard on camera telling fellow cops. “These dogs would have been dead in five minutes.”

The cops — some brand new to the force — made the rescue after they overheard two women barter over the price of a pitbull puppy she held under her arm, only for her to announce that she had more in a cart nearby.

Police jumped into action and used a knife to cut the string binding the sack, revealing a long nose break free, followed by four more.

“That one is not doing well at all,” an officer said.

The cops immediately doused them with bottled water. Some cupped their own hands, filled them with as much water as they could, and let the dogs lap it up. All told, six puppies were transferred to the ASPCA.

Meanwhile, 44-year-old Shirley Medina of Queens was taken into custody on a slew of charges, including torture of an animal and neglect. She was also hit with a criminal possession of a weapon charge after police found brass knuckles on her.

The investigation into how Medina got the dogs is ongoing.