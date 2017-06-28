Threatening letter sent to Council on American-Islamic Relations mentions torturing children, group says

CAIR-NY said the NYPD was investigating the letter as a possible hate crime.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations New York chapter received a threatening letter that talked of exterminating Muslims, the group said on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Mehahem Kahan

The New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said on Wednesday the group received a hateful letter that threatened to exterminate Muslims and torture children, among other graphic threats.

The letter, which was addressed “Dear Muslim,” said the person was on their way to a mosque to “carry out an ‘extermination.’”

The letter appeared to have originated from the United Kingdom, according to the group, and had similarities to other recent threats against another Muslim group.

CAIR-NY said the NYPD was investigating the letter as a possible hate crime. A representative for the NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Just hours later, the group said it received an award from the City Council for their work at a celebration of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

“We are humbled by the recognition of the New York City Council for our civil rights work, and simultaneously determined to forge ahead despite the deplorable threat we received,” CAIR-NY executive director Afaf Nasher said in a statement. “This threat will not intimidate us or detract from our unshakeable [sic] resolve to ensure American Muslims and all targeted communities can practice their faith freely as ensured by our laws.”

CAIR-NY called for increased protection at mosques and Muslim community centers.