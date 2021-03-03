Quantcast
Three firefighters sustain minor injuries during battle with 2-alarm blaze in Midtown Manhattan | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Police & Fire

Three firefighters sustain minor injuries during battle with 2-alarm blaze in Midtown Manhattan

By
0
comments
Posted on
A firefighter points to the extinguished blaze within a five-story building in Midtown Manhattan.
Photo by Dean Moses

In the midst of morning rush hour, firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire within a five-story building in Midtown Manhattan.

At 8:40 am, the FDNY received a report of a fire at 38 W 39th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenue, just a few blocks away from revelers enjoying a sunny day in Bryant Park.

About 106 firefighters responded to the report of a 2-alarm blaze. Photo by Dean Moses

According to FDNY sources, the fire began in the rear of the second floor and spread to the third floor of a five-story building. The area was quickly cordoned-off as approximately 106 firefighters—about 26 units—worked for over two hours to extinguish the blaze.  

The floor-to-ceiling windows of the building were completely shattered, while the walls remained a charred husk. Earlier this morning, tuffs of smoke plumed into the clear sky until the inferno was smothered by 11:14 am. The soot-covered first responders searched the building for civilians and structural damage.

Firefighters were able to control the fire and examine the damages after about two hours. Photo by Dean Moses

Emergency Services were on the scene and three firefighters sustained minor injuries. They were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell in the Upper East Side for further observation. 

An investigation as to what caused the fire is still ongoing.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries during the Midtown blaze. Photo by Dean Moses
Emergency Services were on the scene to treat any potential injuries. Photo by Dean Moses

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC