Three men rescued from East River near Long Island City

It was not immediately clear why they jumped in.

Three people had to be pulled out of the East River in Long Island City, police said.

The three men — ages 21, 22 and 34 — were pulled out of the water in Gantry Plaza State Park just after 8 p.m. Monday, police said.

One of the men did manage to swim to shore, but at least one was unable to.

Det. Andrew Sperber, a diver with the Emergency Services Unit, pulled all three to safety, police said.

The 21- and 22-year-old were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

