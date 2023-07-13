Three men wanted for armed robberies in Manhattan and the Bronx: NYPD

Police are looking for these three men who allegedly robbed two people at gunpoint in June. (NYPD)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The police are looking for three suspects who allegedly robbed two men at gunpoint last month—in separate incidents—on the streets of Manhattan and the Bronx.

The first robbery allegedly took place in Harlem at around 2:25 p.m. on June 28, when the suspects got out of a dark colored SUV and approached a 32-year-old man who was walking down the street in the vicinity of Riverside Drive and West 122nd Street.

The suspects, according to police, then pulled out a firearm and took the man’s jewelry before getting back in the SUV and heading southbound on Riverside Drive. The victim was not hurt.

About an hour later, at 3:30 p.m., the suspects targeted a 27-year-old man who was walking along Ogden Avenue in the Bronx. The trio exited the SUV, displayed a firearm and forcibly took the man’s jewelry and $600, police said.

The suspects then got back in the vehicle and drove westbound on West 165th Street. The victim suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention.

Cops describe the suspects as all being about 5 feet 10 inches tall, male and having dark complexions. The vehicle used for the robberies is described by police as being a Range Rover with a bullet hole sticker on the right side of the right taillight. The vehicle also has a missing decal on the front passenger side.

Anyone with information in regard to these robberies is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).