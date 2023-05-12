Three men want for Manhattan and Bronx crime spree: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for three men wanted for a string of robberies and thefts that took place in the Bronx and Manhattan earlier this month.

The trio’s first crime allegedly involved stealing a 2011 Black Mercedes in front of a Bronx apartment building on East 133rd Street at around 10 p.m. on May 3. The vehicle was unattended with the motor running when the suspects got in and drove off, according to police.

The three men went on their crime spree with one other man, police said, who has since been apprehended.

Two days later, at around 12:10 a.m. on May 5, the four men allegedly approached a 66-year-old man who was standing in front of 302 West 21st St., in Chelsea, and punched and kicked him before taking his iPhone 7 and wallet containing credit cards. The victim, according to police, sustained lacerations to his left hand but refused medical attention at the scene.

Three hours later, at around 3:20 a.m., the men allegedly entered a store at 584 8th Ave, in Midtown, with one of the suspects pretending to have a firearm before going behind the counter and stealing smoking paraphernalia. Three of the individuals fled the location, according to police, while the fourth man was arrested.

The police are looking for the three suspects and have released video footage and photos.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).