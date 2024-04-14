Gunmen terrorize Upper Manhattan and Bronx bike riders in armed robbery pattern

Police say they are searching for two armed robbers who have been terrorizing Upper Manhattan and Bronx bike riders over the last month in a string of violent stickups.

Authorities say they have tied the suspects to at last eight separate robberies throughout March and April. The heavy-handed pair stand accused of making off with thousands of dollars and several bikes from teenagers to those in their middle age.

According to police sources, the first reported incident took place in the Bronx on March 15 at around 5 p.m. on Edgecombe Avenue and West 167th Street. The two suspects approached a 35-year-old man riding a bicycle, one of whom gesturing that he had a gun, said: “Give me your key and bike.” The duo grabbed the bike and fled the scene on foot. The victim did not suffer any injuries.

The perpetrators next stuck up was that same weekend on March 17 at around 8:06 p.m. on University Avenue and West 170th Street. This time the men targeted a 23-year-old electric bike rider. Police say the robbers strolled up their victim and clutched his shoulder before punching him in the face.

“Give me all you have, we have a gun,” one of the crooks threatened immediately following the assault.

The pair made off with the bike, $30 in cash, and Air-Pods. They made their getaway on the stolen bike toward University Avenue. The victim reported suffering pain to his face but was otherwise unharmed.

The culprits took little time to rest, returning to their robbing ways the very next night on March 18. This time the men set their sights on a 50-year-old man walking by a Harlem recreation center located at 2301 Amsterdam Ave. at around 7:30 p.m. Pointing a firearm at the man, they forcibly stole $1,300 in cash. The individuals fled on an electric bicycle to parts unknown. The victim did not report any injuries during this incident.

Staying true to form, the bandits were back at their crime spree days later on March 20. This time they again chose to target an electric bike rider outside of an apartment building located at 585 Isham St. in Inwood at around 7:52 p.m.

“Give me your bike or I will shoot you,” one of the men told a 42-year-old man.

The individuals took the victim’s electric bicycle, then fled together southbound on Broadway towards West 204th Street. There were no reported injuries as a result of this robbery.

The bandits again took two days off before again hitting the streets on March 22. Descending on a high school located at 501 West 165th Street, the robbers approached a 23-year-old bike rider at around 6 p.m. and pushed him off the electric vehicle at gunpoint.

This time the pair continued their crimes that evening, again pushing a 48-year-old man off his electric bike at 1380 Riverside Drive around 25 minutes later. While one of the men shoved him to the ground the other stole his wallet containing $16.00 in cash. Both perpetrators fled the scene on the stolen electric bicycle to parts unknown. No injuries were reported.

Continuing their established modus operandi, the duo returned on March 24, however, this time they had help. Cops say four men on two separate mopeds rode up on a 28-year-old man on West 167th Street and Edgecombe Avenue in the Bronx at around 7:45 p.m.

“Give me your stuff or you will regret it,” one of the men said before putting a sharp object to the victim’s back before removing Samsung Galaxy phone and a leather wallet.

The perpetrators fled on their mopeds northbound towards Highbridge Park. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

Finally, the last reported incident has two men striking on April 6 on Edgecombe Avenue and West 165th Street at around 5:30 p.m. Two men drove up to a 17-year-old boy and threatened him in Spanish: “give me your coat!”

The individual apparently made the demand while simulating a gun inside of his sweatshirt. The perpetrators made off with the jacket and fled southbound on Edgecombe Avenue. The teen did not sustain any injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the pattern can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.