Tickets for summer Eagles shows at Madison Square Garden to go on sale June 18

Tickets for two Eagles shows at Madison Square Garden this summer are set to go on sale this week.

On Aug. 22 and 24, the Eagles will take the stage as a part of their “Hotel California” 2021 tour which will commemorate their 1976 album. The concerts will feature a special performance of “Hotel California” set accompanied by an orchestra and choir, followed by an additional set of the band’s greatest hits.

“We are pleased to be restarting our ‘Hotel California’ tour at The Garden. We are looking forward to getting back to the Big Apple and performing for our fans,” the Eagles said in a statement.

All attendees of the show must provide proof upon entry to the event of having received their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or their single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine no later than 14 days before their event date. Exceptions can be made for ticketholders aged 16 and under, but they must provide proof of a negative antigen or PCR COVID-19 test, or full vaccination and may only attend with a fully vaccinated adult. For more information, please visit msg.com/faqs.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on June 18 via Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (1-866-858-0008). Prices start at $129 and tickets will be accessible via the Ticketmaster App. All guests should download the Ticketmaster App in advance to facilitate contactless entry.