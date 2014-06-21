Tiger selfies may soon be illegal in NY in effort to protect macho single men

There are some men who will do just about anything to get a date online — even going so far as to post photos of themselves cozying up to tigers.

Now this dubious practice, which has become something of an internet meme and spawned the Tumblr blog “Tinder Guys with Tigers,” is being scrutinized by state lawmakers.

The New York Post reports that both houses of the state Legislature passed a bill that would prohibit people from taking photos of themselves while hugging, petting or otherwise touching tigers in New York while at state fairs and traveling circuses. Apparently the practice is rampant (or at least well documented), and the safety of single men throughout the state is at stake.

The Post notes there have been only two instances where people have been mauled by big cats in the state in the last decade.

In spite of the proposed ban, there is still a glimmer of hope for men who want to show off their masculinity to potential dates.

“They can still pose with bears and monkeys,” Manhattan Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, who introduced the bill, told the Post. “They just have to take big cats off their list.

The governor’s office is reviewing the bill.