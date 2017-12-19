A man was fatally shot in the head after leaving a bar near Times Square early Tuesday morning, police said.

The suspect approached the 27-year-old man outside Tonic Bar on Seventh Avenue, between 48th and 49th streets, at about 3:50 a.m., shot him in the head and fled, according to cops.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe there was a previous argument between the victim and the suspect that may have led to the shooting.

The eastern side of Seventh Avenue was blocked off to pedestrians as investigators took photos of the scene Tuesday morning.

27-year-old man was fatally shot in the head outside Tonic Bar on Seventh Avenue around 3:40 a.m, NYPD investigation ongoing pic.twitter.com/e6h7cZBihe — Rajvi Desai (@rajviedesai) December 19, 2017

About 11 belongings, including a purse and a hat, were left scattered on the sidewalk outside Tonic.

The shooting was concerning to James Wadiwala, 26, who works at Fragrances & More, across from the bar.

“We’ll tighten up the security, definitely,” he said. “We have the cameras, so we’ll monitor more closely.”

The cameras didn’t capture the shooting at Tonic.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

With Rajvi Desai