Times Square costumed characters anticipate zones ahead of enforcement

How will Mickey Mouse react to the new designated activity zones?

Starting June 21, 2016, six Designated Activity zones, which measure 8′ by 50′ feet, will be the only places where commercial activity, costumed characters and performers will be allowed to operate in Times Square.

Mickey Mouse looked down at the “techno-teal” rectangle painted near 42nd Street in Times Square on Monday, undecided if he would abide by the new designated activity zones that go into affect on Tuesday.

The famous mouse, who declined to give his real name, said he was skeptical the zones would be big enough to accomidate the dozens of costumed characters, ticket sellers, desnudas, and anyone else working for a tip or selling something.

“If there’s space for me,” he said. “I don’t know.”

The Department of Transportation started painting the zones, about 8 feet by 50 feet, earlier this month. Violating the new designated activity zones could result in a civil or criminal penalty, or even an arrest.

On Monday, Elsa, the Hulk and Dora the Explorer joined many other costumed characters clustered by corners and throughout pedestrian walkways, corralling tourists into taking photos.

Iron Man, though skeptical if the zones would contain all the working characters, said he would probably comply.

“The rule is the rule,” he shrugged.