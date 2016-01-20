Times Square subway station robbers knocked victim to ground, stole his phone, cops say

Police are looking for two suspects in a robbery at a Times Square subway station.

Authorities said that the two male suspects approached the victim on the 7 train platform of the Times Square – 42nd Street subway station on Saturday just before 1:30 a.m.

The suspects asked the victim what time it was, then knocked him to the ground and stole his cellphone, cops said.

Both suspects are believed to be about 18 years old, 5-foot-8-inches tall and 145 pounds, cops said. They were both wearing glasses at the time of the robbery, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.