Tito Morales, 20, killed while apparently elevator surfing at Tinton Ave building in the Bronx: cops

He was found trapped between the elevator shaft and car.

A 20-year-old man, who appeared to be elevator-surfing, was found dead after he got trapped in the shaft early Monday in the Longwood area of the Bronx, police said.

Tito Morales, 20, had to be extracted after getting stuck between the elevator shaft and the wall between the 18th and 19th floors just before 4 a.m., police said.

Elevator surfing — in which someone will call the elevator and someone else will jump on top and ride it — is popular at the Tinton Avenue building, said a law enforcement official.

Morales, who lived about four miles away in Morris Heights, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.