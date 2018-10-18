The beloved Tompkins Square Dog Parade is back on after organizers canceled the event when they couldn’t afford the insurance required by the city Parks Department, Councilwoman Carlina Rivera said Wednesday.

The 28th annual parade won’t happen at its namesake park, but will take place at the East River Park Amphitheater in the Lower East Side’s Corlears Hook Park, organizers said. The new date for the event is set for Oct. 28 from noon to 3 p.m.

This year’s event will be hosted by ESPN’s Katie Nolan and broadcasted on the network, and the insurance will be funded by the local civic group Good Old Lower East Side, Rivera said. ESPN also will make a $10,000 donation to City Parks Foundation to support the Tompkins Square dog run, she said.

“I am so happy that after months of work with community advocates and dog lovers, the Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade will be returning to the community for its 28th iteration,” Rivera said in a statement.

The parade, which has raised more than $200,000 over the years for the dog run, requires a contract with the city because of its size, the Parks Department said. Part of that contract requires a Certificate of Insurance valued at $1 million.

One Queens resident, whose shih tzu has participated in the parade for the past few years, started a GoFundMe page in August when she heard the parade didn’t have the money to pay for the insurance policy.

The fundraiser has accrued more than $6,000 as of Thursday.

“Thanks in large part to the funds we raised here, the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade is back on for 2018,” Therese Moriarty wrote on the page Wednesday night. “We're so grateful for everyone's donations and generous offers of support.”