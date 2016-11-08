Topless anti-Trump protesters arrested at Manhattan polling site, NYPD says

The women were removed from a polling site on the East Side.

Two women were arrested Tuesday afternoon, police said, after they took their tops off and yelled anti-Donald Trump statements inside a midtown polling place.

Police said the women walked into the polling station inside PS 59, at 233 E. 56th St. on Manhattan’s East Side, around 8:30 a.m., removed their tops and made a scene, yelling anti-Trump sentiments as New Yorkers cast their ballots.

PS 59 is the same polling site where Trump voted a few hours after the incident.

The women were removed from the building and issued summonses in violation of New York Election Law 17-130, subsection 4, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The state law prohibits electioneering at polling places.