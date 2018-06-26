City and state elected officials wasted no time Tuesday in condemning the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Muslim-majority countries.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the ban “institutionalized Islamophobia, promoted under the guise of national security,” in a statement. “With this decision, the highest court in the land has sent a message of exclusion and division across the globe.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo echoed similar sentiments and linked the decision to previous court decisions that upheld discriminatory legislation and acts, such as Dred Scott v. Sandford, and Korematsu v. United States.

“In New York, we believe our diversity is our greatest strength and we remember that unless we are Native American, we all came from someplace else,” he said in a statement.

The New York Civil Liberties Union also released a scathing statement, reading, in part, “Today’s decision flies in the face of religious freedom and equality ... The NYCLU will continue to fight back against the Trump regime’s discriminatory, anti-immigrant and hateful policies for the sake of all New Yorkers.”

The current version of the ban, announced in September, prohibits entry into the United States of most people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. In a 5-4 decision, the court held Tuesday that the ban’s challengers failed to show it violated either U.S. immigration law or the Constitution’s First Amendment prohibition on the government favoring one religion over another.

The NYCLU, Make the Road New York and other nonprofit advocacy groups also have scheduled a rally at Foley Square at 6 p.m. to stand in solidarity with those who will be prohibited from entering the U.S. because of the ruling, particularly refugees. Protesters plan to march from Foley Square down to Battery Park, according to organizers.

“This ban only seeks to fuel hate and keep families apart. But our fight is not over,” said Make the Road New York in a statement. “We will continue to stand and resist with our Muslim brothers and sisters and with all immigrant communities.”

With Reuters