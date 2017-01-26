Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
News

Trump begins presidency with low approval numbers, poll shows

Ivan Pereira
January 26, 2017
1 min read

The poll was the first major survey conducted since President Trump assumed office.

Donald Trump is beginning his presidency with the majority of Americans disapproving of his leadership, according to a poll released Thursday.

About 36% of voters approved of his handling of the presidency and 52% have an unfavorable opinion about him, the Quinnipiac University survey said.

Men approved of him 41% to 38% while women approved of him 33% to 50%.

The poll was the first major survey conducted since Trump assumed office on Jan. 20.

At the same time, voters gave former President Barack Obama a 59% approval rating, according to the poll. Congress, on the other hand, had a 19% approval rating.

Quinnipiac interviewed 1,190 voters nationwide between Jan. 20 and 25. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.8%.

Ivan Pereira

View all posts

You may also like