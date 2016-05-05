Trump poses with taco bowl, writes ‘I love Hispanics’ on Cinco de Mayo

The best taco bowls are made right here in New York City, according to Donald Trump.

The best taco bowls are made right here in New York City — that’s according to Donald Trump.

The presumptive Republican nominee for president posted a photo of himself enjoying a taco bowl at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. He appeared to be sitting in his office as he posed with the dish and gave the camera the thumbs up.

“Happy Cinco de Mayo!” the Facebook post read. “The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics!”

The Trump Tower cafe was offering a “Taco fiesta!” dish as one of its specials on Thursday.

It wasn’t long before Hillary Clinton jumped in on the conversation, tweeting “‘I love Hispanics!’ – Trump, 52 minutes ago. ‘They’re gonna be deported’ – Trump, yesterday.”

Clinton’s tweet was accompanied by a video montage of Trump’s interviews in which he speaks of his plans to build a wall and deport illegal immigrants.