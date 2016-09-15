Trump releases medical records, doctor says his physical health is ‘excellent’

The Republican nominee is 6 feet, 3 inches and 236 pounds.

Donald Trump released his medical records Thursday, and his doctor says he is in “excellent physical health.”

Here are the details included in the letter from his doctor Harold N. Bornstein:

Height: 6 feet, 3 inches

Weight: 236 pounds

Cholesterol: 169

HDL cholesterol: 63

LDL cholesterol: 94

Triglycerides: 61

PSA: 0.15

Blood pressure: 116/70

Blood sugar: 99

C reactive protein UQ: 0.7

Bornstein said Trump gets a physical exam every year. He said Trump’s test results on his liver function, thyroid function and cardiac evaluation were all normal.

Trump takes a lipid lowering agent, which is generally used to lower LDL cholesterol, and a low dose aspirin, Bornstein said.