Trump to bring Obama’s half-brother, Malik, to presidential debate, reports say

Donald Trump will bring President Barack Obama’s half-brother, Malik, to the final debate Wednesday night.

Malik, who was born in Kenya, confirmed to the New York Post that he will be Trump’s guest.

“I’m excited to be at the debate,” Malik said. “Trump can make America great again.”

Trump told the Post he looks forward to meeting Malik. “He gets it far better than his brother,” he said.

Malik endorsed Trump in July, saying he was disappointed in his half-brother’s administration.

Trump will also bring Patricia Smith, the mother of the late U.S. Foreign Service Officer Sean Smith, CNN reported. Smith, 34, died with three others in September 2012 during an attack by the militant group, Ansar al-Sharia, on the U.S. consular outpost in Benghazi, Libya. Patricia Smith spoke during the Republican National Convention, and blamed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton who was secretary of state at the time of the attack.

Meanwhile, Clinton will bring Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman and businessman Mark Cuban to the debate, her campaign told CNN.