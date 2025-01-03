Trump’s conviction upheld; sentencing set for Jan. 10 in hush money case

President-elect Donald Trump’s bid to overturn his conviction in the criminal hush money case was denied on Friday, and he is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 10. Trump will not face jail time, with penalties expected to be financial in nature.

The case centers on payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to silence allegations of extramarital affairs ahead of the 2016 election. Prosecutors argued these payments violated campaign finance laws, and a jury convicted him. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing or affairs, claiming the payments were personal matters unrelated to his campaign.

On Friday, New York Judge Juan Merchan rejected Trump’s request to vacate the conviction, stating that the Supreme Court’s recent presidential immunity ruling did not apply. He also did not want to overturn the findings of the jury.