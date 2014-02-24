Tweeting Baldwin having a hard time staying out of public eye

Alec Baldwin certainly knows how to draw out a goodbye.The actor sclaims he’s taking himself out of the public eye …

The actor sclaims he’s taking himself out of the public eye — but for now, at least, that doesn’t extend to social media.

Baldwin, 55, bid farewell to the spotlight yesterday via the cover of the most recent New York Magazine. In a an essay titled “Good-Bye, Public Life,” he criticized the media for turning on him after he allegedly used a homophobic slur last year in a dust-up with a photographer(Baldwin denies the accusation). Along the way, he took the time to skewer a number of prominent media figures, including MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, whom he called “a phony,” as well as blogger Andrew Sullivan and CNN’s Anderson Cooper, both part of what he called “the Gay Department of Justice”

But Baldwin, who lives in the West Village, was still active on Twitter as of this morning. In the time since his article was posted, he tweeted multiple times from the Alec Baldwin Foundation’s handle, including a message of support for CNN’s Piers Morgan and an Instagram image of his wife, Hilaria Thomas.

(Cari Romm)