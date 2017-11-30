Twin brothers from Brooklyn were indicted Thursday, accused of killing their roommate — the son of a mob associate — and dumping his body in a Jamaica Bay inlet over the summer, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Louis and Vincent Iacono, both 36, of Mill Basin, were arraigned in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Thursday after being extradited from Henry County, Indiana, where they were being held on local charges following a high-speed police chase, per Gonzalez’s office.

According to prosecutors, the Iacono brothers had fatally struck Carmine Carini, 35, in the head with a hammer inside the home they all shared on East 64th Street sometime between Aug. 30 and 31. The pair then wrapped his body in a blue tarp and weighed it down with a cinder block and a bucket of construction materials before dumping it in the Mill Basin inlet near Jamaica Bay, prosecutors said.

The brothers were caught on surveillance video bringing the construction materials into their apartment and later dumping the body, according to Gonzalez’s office.

Carini’s body was found with signs of massive head trauma, including skull and jaw fractures, on Sept. 2, officials said.

Carini had recently finished a five-year sentence in state prison for robbery in 2015. His father, also named Carmine, has had ties to organized crime but it was unclear if his son did, NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said in September, after his body was found.

The elder Carini, 57, was released from federal prison in July after serving 10 months for a robbery conspiracy conviction.

After Carini’s death, the Iacono brothers had apparently fled to Indiana. They were apprehended following a high-speed police chase in Henry County, where they had been stopped by a sheriff’s deputy who said they were tailgating, according to Gonzalez’s office. The 12-mile chase ended in a Walmart parking lot, where they were taken into custody.

Investigators found three hammers that tested positive for blood in the trunk of the car, prosecutors said.

Louis Iacono is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was remanded without bail and faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted, per Gonzalez’s office.

Vincent Iacono, meanwhile, is charged with first-degree hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence. He was held on $250,000 bail and could face a 25-year prison sentence if convicted.

Both are due back in court on Feb. 9.