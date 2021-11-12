Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New Yorkers are speaking out on Twitter about a chaotic morning while waiting for standby tickets for Saturday Night Live (SNL) that led to several people being injured.

On Nov. 12, a huge line had formed outside one of the popular spots to wait for standby reserve spots. According to Twitter users, several people had been waiting since the night before to see the show, where Taylor Swift was meant to be the musical guest.

On the Friday before each show, the SNL Twitter account will tweet out the location where the standby reserves will be handed out. Instead of the spot where everyone was gathered, the account stated that The Shop at NBC Studios at the 6th Ave entrance would be the place to get in line.

“We waited by one of the usual spots where they hand out reservations. A mass amount of people started running in our direction and lined up behind us. The SNL Twitter page usually tweets out the correct location at 10 a.m. and this was around 10:02 a.m. with no tweet, so people were on their phones checking Twitter,” said a New York City resident who wished to remain anonymous. “It wasn’t until 10:05 that they tweeted a different location to where we were and people RAN.”

Last week, the SNL account tweeted out 50th Street as the ticket reserve site. According to several Twitter users, many people in the line started to run to the new location, allegedly leading to several people being trampled and one person with a broken arm. Many users who got there said online that when they reached the new location, the doors were locked.

“I saw someone fall, someone dropped their phone, and they all ran to the new location and the doors were locked,” the resident said. “I heard people were let into the new location through another entrance, so there was mass confusion and a lot of upset from people who had camped out since last night.”

The events of Friday morning took place in the wake of the recent events at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, which left nine people dead. Many took to Twitter to express their disappointment with how the situation was handled by SNL.

You guys created a state of emergency with the line today. I walked away from that mess and saw multiple people recovering from being trampled/upset over losing their personal items and a girl crying with a broken arm. People got hurt. It was entirely irresponsible. — Es (@shiticisms) November 12, 2021

i was there and everyone was crushed with no security doing lines until 30-45 minutes afterwards. my group was separated, everyone was crushed. the line location was changed very suddenly and ppl were trampled. if everyone stuck with the original line it would’ve been safe n fair — sera ミ☆ (@prfctanya) November 12, 2021

@nbcsnl i was there and i got shoved and was up against so many people. several people also got hurt. why did you change line location you put me and SO many others in danger. i left sobbing — violet (@violetedwardss) November 12, 2021

Exactly. Another girl also got slammed to the ground busting her mouth open. They had us crammed together for no reason. Taylor is huge. Everyone knows that. They should of had the line stay as was. People got hurt. To say dramatic is ridiculous — Brit (@Britny1315) November 12, 2021

amNewYork Metro has reached out to NBC for comment.