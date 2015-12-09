Two dead in apparent murder-suicide on Staten Island, NYPD says

A 68-year-old woman and her 71-year-old boyfriend were found dead in what appeared to be a murder-suicide inside the woman’s …

A 68-year-old woman and her 71-year-old boyfriend were found dead in what appeared to be a murder-suicide inside the woman’s Staten Island home on Wednesday morning, a law enforcement official said.

Investigators believe Salvatore Piscopo shot Rosetta Fradella in the left temple before killing himself, the official said. Piscopo was found with a gunshot wound to his head as well.

The couple was found by Fradella’s granddaughter in the living room of the Charleston home on Spruce Lane just before 9 a.m., the official said. The revolver was found near their bodies.